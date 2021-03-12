Comeback falls short as UH women’s basketball falls to UC Davis in Big West semifinals

In a game of runs, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team had its comeback fall short against UC Davis in a 64-52 loss at the Big West tournament semifinals on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Despite trailing 56-42 with 4:29 left, the Rainbow Wahine used a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 56-52 with 1:03 remaining but weren’t able to score after that. Although the game was tied 24-24 at halftime, the Aggies gained separation with a 10-0 run to take a 46-32 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Rainbow Wahine made just 16 of their 68 shot attempts from the field, including 8 of their 36 3-point tries. Amy Atwell led the ‘Bows with a game-high 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds. The 2020-2021 season ends at 9-8 for Hawaii.

Sage Stobbart led UC Davis with a double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds. The Aggies (12-2) advance to Saturday’s championship game.