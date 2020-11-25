Colts place Hawaii’s DeForest Buckner on reserve/COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Punahou graduate, Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

At this time it is unknown if Buckner has tested positive for the virus or was a close contact to someone who did.

Buckner’s placement on the list could lead to the Waianae native to miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Per NFL rules, If Buckner did test positive, he would be out 10-14 days depending on if he is symptomatic or not.

In his first season with Indianapolis, Buckner has 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 16 QB-Hits through 10 games.

