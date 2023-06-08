Colton Cowell’s summer plans? More volleyball.

Since triumphantly finishing his college career, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball standout has traveled the globe to play the sport professionally, playing for teams in India and Germany.

This summer, Cowell is playing for the Las Vegas Ramblers of the National Volleyball Association, a pro men’s volleyball league based in the U.S. that had its first season in 2018.

The Ramblers are currently 5-1 and are near the top of the league standings, just below the 6-0 Texas Tyrants.

Regular season play wraps up on July 9. After the playoffs, Cowell will head to France for his next contract, a two-year tenure for a team to be announced in the future.