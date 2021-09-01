Colt Brennan, Robert Kekaula among inductees into University of Hawai’i Sports Circle of Honor’s Class of 2021

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Colt Brennan #15 of the Hawai’i Warriors looks to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 38th class of the University of Hawaii Sports Circle of Honor has been selected as Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan will be joined by national champion high jumper Amber Kaufman, broadcaster Robert Kekaula, and founding member of Na Koa Football Club, Ed Wong.

The class is scheduled to be officially enshrined during Homecoming weekend at the October 1 women’s volleyball match versus Long Beach State and October 2 football game against Fresno State.

Kaufman is the third women’s track and field athlete and 14th women’s volleyball player and Brennan is the 31st football player.

Kekaula and Wong enter the Circle in the “Contributor” category. Kekaula is the fifth broadcaster to be enshrined.

Both Brennan and Kekaula passed away in 2021.

The Circle of Honor started in 1982 to recognize individuals and teams who have contributed to the growth, history and tradition of UH Athletics.

The total number of inductees in the Circle of Honor is 127 individuals and 12 teams, including this year’s honorees.

Plaques honoring the individuals and teams are anchored on the inner walls surrounding the main concourse of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

CLASS OF 2021 BIOGRAPHIES VIA HAWAII ATHLETICS:

Amber Kaufman:

Two-sport athlete Amber Kaufman was an All-American in volleyball (2006-09) and track and field (2007-10)…2010 NCAA Outdoor champion in the high jump becoming UH’s first athlete to win a national title in 26 years…led the women’s volleyball team to the 2009 NCAA Championship semifinals…recipient of the 2010 Joe Kearney Award as the Western Athletic Conference’s top athlete…posted the top collegiate mark in the country in 2010…runner-up at the 2010 NCAA Indoor Championship and bronze medalist at the 2009 Outdoor Championship…five-time track and field All-American…five-time WAC champion (3-outdoor, 2-indoor)…selected to the Watch List of The Bowerman as the nation’s top track and field athlete…in volleyball, named AVCA All-America honorable mention in 2009 and All-West Region in 2008 and ’09…two-time all-WAC first-team…2006 WAC All-Freshman team…four-time academic all-WAC.

Colt Brennan:

The most celebrated player in program history, the late Colt Brennan broke or tied 31 NCAA records upon completion of his three-year career, including career touchdown passes (131), single-season touchdown passes (58 in 2006) and most touchdowns responsible for in a career (146)…finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award in 2007…named third-team Associated Press All-American…in 2006, captured the Sammy Baugh Award, was a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and Cingular National Player of the Year, and was sixth in the Heisman race…two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year (2006 and ’07) and two-time, first team all-WAC…posted 30 career games with 300 or more yards passing, 20 career games with 400 or more yards, and four career games with 500 or more yards…set a then school-record 559 yards passing against Arizona State in the 2006 Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl…led the nation in total offense (422.5), touchdown passes (58), passing efficiency (185.96), points responsible for (27.7), completion percentage (72.6%), passing yards (5,549) and passing yards per game (396.4) during record-breaking 2006 season…broke or tied 20 NCAA records, 17 WAC records and 41 school records that year.

Robert Kekaula:

Longtime broadcaster and Hawai’i sports media legend, the late Robert Kekaula called UH football games on television and radio for more than a quarter century…served as play-by-play announcer for Spectrum Sports television from 2011-20 and was the color analyst from 1992-2010 on KKEA Radio (ESPN Honolulu) and KFVE-TV…one of Hawai’i’s most recognizable personalities, who emceed the UH football banquet for many years…spent more than two decades as the sports director at KITV in addition to stints as news anchor, weekend sports anchor, and managing editor…began his broadcast career in radio at KHVH in 1986 and landed his first television job at KGMB in 1987…also served as sports director at KHNL from 1994-97…earned his bachelor’s degree in communication from UH in 2008…talented musician, actor, and composer who released three albums and appeared in television shows and films.

Ed Wong:

Past president and founding member of the Nā Koa Football Club, the late Edwin Wong served as the club’s president for many years and also served on the boards of various UH organizations, including the UH Board of Trustees, the Committee and Advisory Board for the School of Travel Industry Management, the UH President’s Club and the UH Alumni Association…2001 recipient of the Scotty Schuman Award by the Honolulu Quarterback Club…successful businessman, who rose to senior vice president of Alexander & Baldwin and served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Office of Waterhouse, Inc.…was on the board of directors of the Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific and chaired the Blood Bank of Hawai’i, the Chamber of Commerce of Hawai’i and the Hawai’i Visitors Bureau…member of search committee that hired then head football coach June Jones…former U.S. Army officer and Korean War veteran…earned bachelor’s degree from UH in 1951.