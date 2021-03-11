Colorado School of Mines pulls out of NCAA West Regional; HPU can advance to Sweet 16 with win on Friday

The Colorado School of Mines women’s basketball team has pulled out of the NCAA Division II tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, meaning the season is over for the top seed in the West Regional.

The winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup between Azusa Pacific and Hawaii Pacific will advance to Monday’s regional final.

Tip-off between the Cougars (10-4) and Sharks (13-0) is set for 2 p.m. HST on Friday. The game will be streamed here 15 minutes prior to tip.

Despite a No. 2 national ranking, the Sharks were given the 5 seed in the West regional and will face a team from the mainland for the first time in the 2020-2021 season when they take on APU. The winner of Friday’s game was originally supposed to face Colorado School of Mines on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colo., but instead advances to Monday’s title game, which also tips off at 2 p.m. HST.

The winner of the West Regional advances to the Women’s Elite 8 in Columbus, Ohio.