Collin Morikawa is tied for third, Parker McLachlin barely misses the cut, Sony Open round two recap

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis share a lead of the Sony Open at -6 after two rounds of play.

With much of his ohana watching, Collin Morikawa had what he described a “mediocre” day after holding the lead after round one. The 22 year old PGA Tour rookie has many family members that live on Oahu. Morikawa shot an even par round to stay at -5, one shot back in a tie for third place.

Punahou grad and one-time PGA Tour winner Parker McLachlin almost made the cut. When he finished his Friday round late in the afternoon, the projected cut line was +2. That’s the score that McLachlin ended with. But it moved up to +1 before competition ceased. McLachlin made four birdies and two bogeys to improve on his +4 Thursday round. It was McLachlin’s 10th appearance in the Sony Open.

Moanalua grad Tyler Ota capped a prolific Hawaii amateur golf career with a unique end to his 2020 Sony Open experience.

The lone amateur in the field this year missed the cut at +7 after losing his ball in the 18th grandstand. Ota’s second shot went into the grandstand and was lost from view. After Ota’s time to find it had expired and he was on the way back to the fairway to hit again, the ball was found on a carpeted area without many fans.

Tyler Ota wrapped up his amateur golf career with a bizarre lost ball on the 18th grandstand at the Sony Open. The @mohsathletics grad missed the cut at +7. Ota will turn pro after the tournament. pic.twitter.com/Fv7J4swskm — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) January 11, 2020

When asked if he would have played the ball as it lied, Ota responded. “Yeah, why not! Who knows when I’ll hit it into another grandstand. That would have been fun to do.”

This was the first tournament that Ota has lost in his last six starts. He will turn professional after the tournament with hopes of working his way all the way to the PGA Tour.

“This was the perfect ending to an amateur career,” Ota said. “I wish I played a little better, but excited to see what’s to come. Yesterday’s round was the first eye opener. The score didn’t reflect it, but (I) was a lot closer to being in contention than I actually was. The first time that I kinda realized that I could do something like that. Because it was closer than the score indicated. I always like playing with people better than myself. That’s the only way you get better. With anything. Like in school you hang around the smart kids to pick their brain and learn how to just learn. Any sport you always want to learn from the greats. Anyone better than you there’s always something to learn. It’s not my last song open so I’m not too worried about it. Just trying to enjoy the experience as best as I can this week. And try and go eat some Waialae pie after this.”

Mililani and University of Hawaii graduate Jared Sawada missed the cut at +7. Sawada played in his fourth career Sony Open.

After making the cut at Waialae Country Club last year, sectional qualifier Eric Dugas, a golf professional at Makena Golf on Maui missed the cut on Friday at +9.