Wayne Taulapapa rushes for touchdown in Virginia’s ACC Coastal-clinching win

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Virginia Football/Twitter

Punahou alum and Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a touchdown in the Cavaliers’ history-making 39-30 win over No. 24 Virginia on Friday afternoon.

Taulapapa carried the ball six times for a total of 17 yards, including a two-yard score in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 27.

For Virginia (9-3, 6-2 ACC Coastal), it is its first win over the Hokies (8-4, 5-3) since 2003. It also gave the Cavaliers their first-ever ACC Coastal division title. They’ll now face defending national champion Clemson in next week’s ACC Championship game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story