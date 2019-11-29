Wayne Taulapapa rushes for touchdown in Virginia’s ACC Coastal-clinching win

Punahou alum and Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a touchdown in the Cavaliers’ history-making 39-30 win over No. 24 Virginia on Friday afternoon.

Taulapapa carried the ball six times for a total of 17 yards, including a two-yard score in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 27.

For Virginia (9-3, 6-2 ACC Coastal), it is its first win over the Hokies (8-4, 5-3) since 2003. It also gave the Cavaliers their first-ever ACC Coastal division title. They’ll now face defending national champion Clemson in next week’s ACC Championship game.