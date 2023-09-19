The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team is bringing back its “Hoopla” fundraiser for the first time since 2019, aiming to celebrate and support the back-to-back Big West champion Rainbow Wahine.

Scheduled for Sept. 26, the event will take place in the Ed Wong Room at the Stan Sheriff Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. The evening will feature interactive sessions with Rainbow Wahine players and staff.

Highlights of the program include the unveiling of the 2023-24 Rainbow Wahine roster, an exclusive tour of the team’s locker room, and an in-depth look at key moments from last season’s second consecutive Big West Championship win.

Attendees will also have the chance to take photos with championship trophies and memorabilia.

A surprise special guest is expected to make an appearance.

Tickets for the event cover dinner and come with two drink tickets.

To secure a spot, contact Jenn Smythe at jennifer@koaanuenue.com or call (808) 956-4513.

Checks can be sent to WBB c/o AKA; PO Box 11719; Honolulu, HI 96828.

For registration forms and further information, Jason Hill can be reached at jhill22@Hawaii.edu.