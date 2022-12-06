HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (5-2) travels to the mainland for the first time this season when it takes on undefeated UNLV at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HT.



UH has started the season 5-2 and are coming off 53-51upset loss at home to Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 30, a game in which the ‘Bows shot just 32 percent. UNLV, meanwhile, has started the 2022-23 campaign with a perfect 8-0 record, including a 95-78 win at San Diego on Saturday.



GAME 7 Opponent | Date | Time UNLV | Wednesday, Dec. 7 | 7 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HT Location Henderson, Nev. – Dollar Loan Center Television None Live Stream YouTube Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats UNLVRebels.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets TheDollarLoanCenter.com

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT Overall record: 122-81 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 119-79 (8th season)



ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UNLV Overall: UNLV leads, 24-9

In Honolulu: UNLV, 11-7

In Las Vegas: UNLV, 11-2

Neutral: UNLV, 2-0

Streak: UNLV, 6



‘BOW BITS