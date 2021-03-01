HPU’s Amy Baum selected for Pacific West Conference Weekly Award for 10th time in her career

Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Amy Baum is the PacWest Conference Hawai‘i Pod Women’s Basketball Player of the Week chosen by the conference office for her strong play against Chaminade last week.

Baum, a 5-7 junior from Melbourne, Australia/Rowville Secondary, led the No. 2/4 Sharks (11-0, 10-0) helped HPU extend its winning streak to 36 games with a pair of strong performances to earn her 10th career PacWest weekly award.

Baum recorded 13 assists in the two wins that extends her status as Hawai`i Pacific’s all-time leader in assists with 427. She has moved into fourth place in the PacWest’s all-time list after tying the conference’s single-game record for assists last week with 15 for the second time in her career. Baum also scored 40 points in the two games making all 14 of her free throws attempts in the second game which is the third-most free throws without a miss in a single game in PacWest history. She currently has made 17 straight.

Baum, an All-American last season, is averaging 8.55 assists per game this season to lead Division II. She is also averaging 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

She is joined this week by the PacWest Southern California Player of the Week Katie Timmerman of Concordia Irvine and by the PacWest Northern California Player of the Week Rachel Barry of Fresno Pacific.

The Sharks close the regular season this week with a pair of games against cross-town rival Chaminade on Monday and Wednesday. Both games at The Shark Tank tipoff at 4:30 p.m.