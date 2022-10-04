HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thirteen million people tuned in to Thursday night’s NFL game between the Dolphins and the Bengals. Football may be more popular than ever but its dangers are hitting close to home.

Two star quarterbacks — Tua Tagovailoa and Dillon Gabriel both suffered horrific head injuries last week. Tagovailoa’s came after a controversial medical ruling that allowed him to play last Sunday after losing balance against the Bills following a hit to the head.

Concussions are something that Tagovailoa’s former Saint Louis teammate Jake Lacaden knows all too well. The former star Crusader linebacker had a pair of concussions during his college career at Nevada.

“That was my first documented one.,” Lacaden said. “It was years prior, I felt like that so, God knows. Maybe I’ve had it before.”

The second one came in his first start of his career, forcing him to retire.

“I experienced the insomnia, nausea. I couldn’t really eat I couldn’t really hold down food,” he added.

Lacaden comes from a strong football family full of coaches and players. He remembers what the Nevada-Reno medical staff told his dad.

“He told my dad it’s not really that we’re prepping for getting him back on the field, but we can’t promise him that if you get some other concussions, it’s not going to be really how we’re going to evaluate him and get him back onto the field. It’s gonna be how can we prep him for life because he’s probably gonna face disabilities,” he said.

That’s the reality for Kealakehe football player Reign Tabandera-Martinez. Two months ago Tabandera-Martinez almost died after his concussion was almost diagnosed as a heat stroke on the field in August. His mom Tiffany, an ICU nurse, says she had to help diagnose the brain injury.

“What would be helpful is part of enrolling in football just to get that education provided signs and symptoms and it’s everybody’s responsibility, not just athletic trainers. It could be for the kids to recognize within each other and the coaches,” Tiffany said.

After having surgery to relieve the internal bleeding in his brain, Reign is on the road to recovery by doing physical therapy and just started online classes on Monday.

The HHSAA says they have athletic trainers at all games, doctors at most, and ambulances at all state tournament games. Helmets are tested for safety and reconditioned every year.