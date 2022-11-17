For the first time since 2019 the nation’s most iconic early season college basketball tournament, the Maui Jim’s Maui Invitational will be played where it belongs at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The eight team classic returns to the Valley Isle next week after spending the last two seasons in North Carolina and Las Vegas due to COVID regulations on the island.

On Monday, the wait will be over as a star-studded field will ht the court as the tournament features five teams currently ranked in the top-25.

2022 Maui Invitational Teams:

Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech

The event will also serve as a homecoming for Honolulu’s Justice Sueing Jr. as the former Maryknoll student as son of former Rainbow Warrior great Justice Sueing is in his senior season with Ohio State.

“You know it all started back home. It was a different island but that’s where I just really got into it with my pops, you know, kind of leading the way and inspiring me to continue with the sport but being able to come back in my last year, it’s kind of just an icing on top. I’m really excited to get on the island and play in front of my family,” Sueing told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida.

When asked what he is most excited about experiencing in the Aloha State, to the surprise of nobody, the Hawaii born and raised hoopster said family, friends, the weather and food.

“Yeah, I would say that the two things is definitely the food and just the sun. The sun and the beach. When it gets cold I’m like man, I wish I could just lay out at the beach. Just being able to get out there a couple of days early and kind of enjoy the time with the team and see some family as well. Just relax a little bit before we get into the business end of it this upcoming week.”

Sueing isn’t the only former Maryknoll Spartan in the field as 7-foot Sage Tolentino who also finished his prep career on the continent is in his freshman season at Cincinnati.

The Maui Invitational runs Monday through Wednesday, televised on the ESPN family of channels.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 – LAHAINA CIVIC CENTER

9:30 a.m. HST (ESPN2) Texas Tech vs. Creighton

12:00 p.m. HST (ESPN2) Louisville vs. Arkansas

4:00 p.m. HST (ESPN2) Ohio State vs. San Diego State

6:30 p.m. HST (ESPN2) Cincinnati vs. Arizona

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 – LAHAINA CIVIC CENTER

9:30 a.m. HST (ESPN2) Game 5

12:00 p.m. HST (ESPN2) Game 6

3:00 p.m. HST (ESPN) Game 7

5:30 p.m. HST (ESPN) Game 8

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 – LAHAINA CIVIC CENTER

9:30 a.m. HST (ESPN2) Fifth Place Game

12:00 p.m. HST (ESPN) CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

2:30 p.m. HST (ESPNU) Seventh Place Game

5:00 p.m. HST (ESPN2) Third Place Game