Cole McDonald, Tua Tagovailoa named to Maxwell watch list

Raisa Strom-Okimoto was a fan favorite and the favorite to score whenever she took the field for the University of Hawaii soccer team. She's had about nine months since her last college soccer game and has been playing professionally for the Utah Royals of the NWSL on a national team replacement contract. But once the World Cup ended the national team players began to return. That means Strom-Okimoto's contract would have been up. But before Raisa's pro stint could end - just last week - Utah re-signed her for the rest of the season.

Big things were in store for Raisa Strom-Okimoto when she started playing soccer. Her star rose through her career at Aiea High School. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of representing her home state; playing for the Rainbow Wahine.