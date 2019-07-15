University of Hawai’i quarterback Cole McDonald was selected to the Watch List for the 2019 Maxwell Award. The award is presented to the outstanding collegiate football player in America since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell.
McDonald is among a preseason list of 80 candidates, which includes 2018 Maxwell Award winner Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama. Last season, the La Mirada, Calif., native led the Rainbow Warriors to an eight-win season and appearance in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl.
He finished the season ranked in the nation’s Top 10 in six categories, including sixth in passing touchdowns (36) and eighth in passing yards per game (298.1) and total offense (325.7). He was an honorable mention all-Mountain West selection.
McDonald was added to the 2018 Maxwell Award Watch List midway through the season and is the first UH player selected since quarterback Bryant Moniz in 2011. Colt Brennan was also mentioned on the watch list in 2007.
Semifinalists will be announced Oct. 29 and three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show Dec. 12. The formal presentations will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by the Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City March 13, 2020.
Cole McDonald, Tua Tagovailoa named to Maxwell watch list
