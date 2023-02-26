On Sunday, former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald once again prove he effective he can be when he’s running the ball.
In a 23-14 win over the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks quarterback carried the ball seven times for a total of 39 yards as the team improved to 2-0.
McDonald, Houston’s backup quarterback, also attempted a pass that fell incomplete.
Below are how other XFL players with Hawaii ties fared in Week 2:
Cedric Byrd, receiver, Houston Roughnecks (University of Hawaii): Byrd caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Renegades.
Kohl Levao, offensive lineman, San Antonio Brahmas (University of Hawaii): Levao was activated and started in a 30-12 win over the Orlando Guardians.
Sama Paama, defensive lineman, Seattle Sea Dragons (Kaimuki): Paama had one tackle in a 20-18 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Rojesterman Farris, defensive back, Seattle Sea Dragons (University of Hawaii): Farris had one tackle in the win over the Battlehawks.
Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback, D.C. Defenders (Pearl City): Ta’amu completed 11 of his 23 passes for 93 yards in an 18-6 win over the Vegas Vipers.