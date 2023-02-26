On Sunday, former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald once again prove he effective he can be when he’s running the ball.

In a 23-14 win over the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks quarterback carried the ball seven times for a total of 39 yards as the team improved to 2-0.

McDonald, Houston’s backup quarterback, also attempted a pass that fell incomplete.

Below are how other XFL players with Hawaii ties fared in Week 2:

Cedric Byrd, receiver, Houston Roughnecks (University of Hawaii): Byrd caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Renegades.

Kohl Levao, offensive lineman, San Antonio Brahmas (University of Hawaii): Levao was activated and started in a 30-12 win over the Orlando Guardians.

Sama Paama, defensive lineman, Seattle Sea Dragons (Kaimuki): Paama had one tackle in a 20-18 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Rojesterman Farris, defensive back, Seattle Sea Dragons (University of Hawaii): Farris had one tackle in the win over the Battlehawks.

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback, D.C. Defenders (Pearl City): Ta’amu completed 11 of his 23 passes for 93 yards in an 18-6 win over the Vegas Vipers.