A pair of quarterbacks with Hawaii ties led their respective teams to wins and XFL playoff berths on Sunday.

Houston Roughnecks quarterback and former University of Hawaii signal-caller Cole McDonald didn’t start Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Brahmas, but he indeed finished it with the winning two-point conversion in a 17-15 victory.

Meanwhile, former Pearl City quarterback Jordan Ta’amu led the D.C. Defenders to victory in a 34-33 primetime thriller over the Seattle Sea Dragons on ESPN2. Ta’amu completed 17 of 26 passes for 247 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball eight times for a total of 13 yards.

On the other sideline, former Hawaii head coach June Jones was calling plays for Seattle. Quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 28 of his 42 passes for 301 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as the Sea Dragons were unable to win the game after an unsuccessful two-point conversion with 32 seconds left.

The Roughnecks (5-3) and D.C. Defenders (7-1) are atop their respective conferences and each clinched playoff spots with two regular season games left. The XFL playoffs begin on April 29, with the championship game set to take place on May 13.