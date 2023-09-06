The University of Hawaii’s women’s volleyball team, currently ranked 23rd nationally, is gearing up to open the Outrigger Challenge this Thursday starting with a matchup against undefeated Liberty.

This past weekend marked a momentous occasion for a member of the Rainbow Wahine.

It was a lifelong dream realized for walk-on defensive specialist, Colby Lane, a graduate of McKinley High School. Lane made her UH debut in a high-profile match, playing a crucial role in nine critical points late in the fourth set against U-S-C. Lane would finish by recording the first three digs of her Rainbow Wahine career.

“It meant the world to me that Coach (Robyn Ah Mow) trusted me to put me in at that time and play some defense,” Lane said at practice on Tuesday. “My heart was definitely pounding out of my chest, and I was trying to block out all the noise of the fans. I think that’s probably the biggest arena that I’ve played in, so I definitely felt a little bit of a rush, but I tried to keep my cool and make sure that I do my job, which is to play defense and pass balls and dig.”

Lane’s journey to this point has been nothing short of inspirational. She played two seasons at Seattle (2019-20) as a defensive specialist and walked away from the sport momentarily to focus on academics. Now, she’s back on the court, majoring in kinesiology & rehabilitation science while living out childhood dreams.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for UH, and well, when I was growing up, I never thought that this would even be possible. I would always watch Kanani Danielson. She was my favorite player. So now that I’m able to influence the next generation of new athletes, it just feels like it’s going full circle. So it’s awesome.”

Lane and the Lady Bows are not slowing down. They will be back on the Tera-Flex this Thursday night at 7 PM against Liberty with matches against Pepperdine and U-C-L-A scheduled for Friday and Sunday, respectively.