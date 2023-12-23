Coastal Carolina defeated San Jose State 24-14 in the Hawaii Bowl at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina ends its 2023 season 8-5, while San Jose State ended its campaign 7-6.

Coastal Carolina led 7-0 at halftime on Ethan Vasko’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Matt Alaimo 3:16 left in the first quarter. It was the lowest scoring half in Hawaii Bowl history.

The Chanticleers doubled their lead on Vasko’s 2-yard pass to Kendall Karr with 3:19 left in the third quarter.

San Jose State was unable to score due to a pair of Kairee Robinson fumbles in consecutive quarters, one of which was lost inside the Coastal Carolina 10.

After Coastal Carolina stretched its lead to 17-0 on a 49-yard Kade Hensley field goal with 14:16 remaining, the Spartans scored two straight touchdowns to storm back into the game.

The Chanticleers responded with a one-handed 8-yard touchdown reception by Sam Pinckney with 2:43 remaining to seal the game.

Vasko was named the Hugh Yoshida Hawaii Bowl MVP after completing 20 of his 33 passes for 199 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 17 times for a total of 50 yards.

Forr San Jose State, Chevan Cordeiro completed 16 of his 30 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, becoming the Mountain West Conference’s all-time completions leader in the process. He also ran seven times for a total of 59 yards in his final collegiate game.