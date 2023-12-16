University of Hawaii men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot is hosting the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Fundraiser on Tuesday at Kani Ka Pila Grille at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

The annual event, which precedes the Diamond Head Classic, is set to begin at 7 p.m.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tickets to the event cost $150 and can be purchased here.

Funds raised will go towards the American Cancer Society Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Hawaii, which provides free lodging to neighbor island cancer patients and caregivers.

A host of items will be available to bid on such as tickets to the 2023 Diamond Head Classic and the 2024 Maui Invitational, as well as two-night stay at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, among other items. More information can be found at this link.