Clippers close out Training Camp in Hawaii with 127-87 victory over China’s Shanghai Sharks

The Los Angeles Clippers concluded their third consecutive year of training camp in Hawaii with a 127-87 win over China’s Shanghai Sharks at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday.

Maurice Harkless had 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting and JaMychal Green scored 13 points for Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard (rest), Paul George (shoulder) and Lou Williams (coach’s decision) did not play for the Clippers.

James Nunnally scored 31 points and Donatas Motiejunas had 29 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for Shanghai.

With the win, the Clippers moved to 3-and-2 in five games since 2017 in Honolulu, having split their 2019 games with a loss to the Houston Rockets this past Thursday.

The Clippers will open their regular season on October 22, against the Los Angeles Lakers.