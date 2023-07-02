The 40th class of the National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame was celebrated this weekend, where among the honorees was Hawaii wrestling trailblazer Clarissa Chun.

A Roosevelt High School graduate, Chun was one of 12 individuals inducted, becoming only the third individual from Hawaii to earn this distinction. She joins Charlie Wedemeyer and Jeff Meister in this prestigious group.

Chun made history in 1998 as the first wrestler to win an official state high school girls wrestling title, not only in Hawaii but across the entire country. She claimed the 98-pound title in the first year of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association’s (HHSAA) girls division and went on to win a second state title in 1999.

“I’m so grateful that Hawaii made wrestling a growth sport. At the time when I was in high school, I didn’t really understand how progressive Hawaii was by sanctioning it as a girls sport,” Chun reflected.

In addition to wrestling, Chun also participated in swimming, bowling, judo, and water polo at the high school level. Her trailblazing career continued post-high school. Chun qualified for the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and earned a bronze medal at the 2012 Games in London. She is a four-time U.S. Open champion, four-time Pan American champion, and 2008 World Championships gold medalist.

“I’m very honored to be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame because one, I’m representing wrestling, representing Hawaii, where I’m from, representing Roosevelt High School, a public school. It’s an honor,” said Chun.

In 2022, Chun was named coach of the inaugural women’s wrestling team at the University of Iowa, the first Division I Power Five conference school to offer the sport for women. She is set to lead the team in its first official season in 2023-24.The 40th NFHS Hall of Fame class includes distinguished athletes, decorated coaches, state association administrators, and contributors from across the country. In addition to Chun, the Class of 2023 includes notable names such as Carlos Boozer of Alaska, Maranda Brownson of Oregon, Tamika Catchings of Texas, and several others.