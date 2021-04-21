Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation gifts $1.5 million to University of Hawai’i-Manoa Athletics to help fund renovations for new on-campus Rainbow Warriors football venue

The Clarence T. C. Ching Foundation is building on its history of providing transformational support to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa athletics with a new $1.5 million gift. This donation will help fund the fast-tracked upgrade of The Clarence T. C. Ching Complex, ensuring that the UH Warrior Football Team has the home game venue it needs for the 2021 season and beyond.

UH Mānoa Athletics Director David Matlin said, “In 2008, The Clarence T. C. Ching Foundation’s $5 million donation propelled the construction of our athletics complex. That gift transformed Cooke Field, UH Mānoa’s only on-campus, all-purpose track and field, football, soccer and recreational facility.” Matlin continued, “Today, they are once again making an ambitious project a reality. We are honored to receive this substantial gift at such a critical time for UH Mānoa and our student-athletes.”

The Clarence T. C. Ching Foundation Chairman John (Jack) Tsui said, “70% of our grants are to educational institutions and we are proud of our long association with the University of Hawai‘i. This project is good for the university and for the student body and we are happy to be a part of it.” Tsui continued, “Clarence T.C. Ching and his children loved UH sports so we are continuing a legacy that started with him.”

Retrofitting the complex will cost UH approximately $8 million. To help raise private funding to support the project, a campaign for The Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex, launched April 12.

Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said, “The Clarence T. C. Ching Foundation is leading the way and creating a facility at the center of the makai campus that will benefit our student-athletes, student-body, and the community as a whole. We are very grateful for their ongoing partnership and support.”

UH Foundation CEO and UH VP of Advancement Tim Dolan said, “This incredibly generous gift from The Clarence T. C. Ching Foundation is inspiring other community members to follow their passion for UH, and support the project with donations of all sizes. Together, we can bring UH Football to campus and host games in a facility that provides a unique on-campus experience.”

For more information, contact Kimo Kai, Associate Athletics Director of Philanthropic Partnerships, at Kimo.Kai@UHFoundation.org or 808-721-4743.