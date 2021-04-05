Citing COVID-19 protocols, UH football pausing in-person activities

The University of Hawaii football team is pausing in-person activities due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors started spring practice on March 25. Before that, members of the team were participating in offseason strength and conditioning workouts.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Between offseason workouts and spring ball, the ‘Bows had nearly 12 consecutive weeks of uninterrupted training before Monday’s delay. The team will now transition to virtual team meetings for the time being.