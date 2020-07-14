Citing COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii’s Hanna Hellvig will not return for sophomore season with Rainbow Wahine

University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball outside hitter Hanna Hellvig will not return to Mānoa for her sophomore season, head Coach Robyn Ah Mow announced today. The 2019 Big West Freshman of the Year cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for her decision.



“This has been a very tough decision for me to make, but with the ongoing situation and uncertainty with COVID-19 in the United States right now, it doesn’t feel safe for me to go back from the other side of the world,” said Hellvig. “I want to make it clear that my withdrawal has nothing to do with the team or the coaches. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to play volleyball and represent the state of Hawai’i. I am also grateful for all of the dedicated fans who came to every single game and always supported the team. I will miss the girls and the coaching staff a lot, and I will be cheering them on from Sweden from now on. They are great people and deserve nothing but the best!”



“Hanna was a huge part of our team’s success last season, but we understand her concerns and her decision,” said Ah Mow. “She is obviously a very talented volleyball player, but also a great person and we wish her continued success in whatever she decides to do.”



Hellvig helped lead the Rainbow Wahine to the NCAA Regionals as a true freshman last season. She was named the 2019 Big West Freshman of the Year while earning VolleyballMag.com Freshman All-America and AVCA Pacific North All-Region honorable mention honors. Hellvig led UH with a team-high 348 kills, which ranked No. 6 in the Big West. She hit .236 for the season and finished third on the team with 81 total blocks. Overall, she accumulated 193 digs, 16 assists and 15 service aces. Hellvig posted 21 double-digit kill matches with five double-doubles.