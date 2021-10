Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Cincinnati Bengals activated Trayvon Henderson to the active roster ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Henderson, a former University of Hawaii standout safety, was previously on the practice squad on the Bengals after a strong preseason.

