Christian Lee wins One Championship World Grand Prix Final

Christian Lee (13-3) defeated Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (8-2) by unanimous decision tonight in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix final in Tokyo, Japan.

The Mililani-based mixed-martial artist took the fight against Arslanaliev on 10 days notice after former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez withdrew from the bout due to injury. 

Lee, ONE Championship’s lightweight champion, is now the organization’s Word Grand Prix champion as well. Lee’s sister, Angela, is set to defend her ONE Championship atomweight title later tonight in the main event of the evening. 

