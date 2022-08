Christian Lee is seeking immediate redemption.

Last September, the Mililani alumnus lost his ONE lightweight title against Ok Rae Yoon in a unanimous but controversial decision.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Lee (15-4) has not fight since, but gets another crack at Yoon (16-3) on Friday.

The bout between Lee and Yoon is the main event of ONE 160 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main card of ONE 160 begins at 2:30 a.m. HST and will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel.