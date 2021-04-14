Christian Lee defends ONE lightweight title, extends winning streak to six with first round finish in Singapore

Hawaii’s Christian Lee (15-3) successfully defended his ONE Championship lightweight title on Wednesday in Singapore with a first round TKO victory over top contender Timofey Nastyukhin.

Lee, earned the victory after a barrage of strikes just over a minute into the opening round in the main event of the ONE on TNT II card held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The victory extends Lee’s winning streak to six fights dating back to 2018, which includes capturing the lightweight grand prix in 2019.

Nastyukhin (14-5) had won his past two bouts including a stoppage of ex-UFC champ Eddie Alvarez.

If you missed watching it live via the TNT App, the event will be aired on tape delay tonight at 7:00pm HST on TNT.