Christenson, Shoji honored despite Team USA’s loss to Russia in Volleyball Nations League Final

The championship match of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League took place in Chicago on Sunday, where the United States with a handful of Hawaii players on its roster lost to Russia in four sets.

Team USA had Kamehameha’s Micah Christenson and Punahou’s Eric Shoji in the starting lineup, and bounced back from falling in the opening set, but dropped the third and fourth sets to close the match.

Best Setter: #11 Micah Christenson 🇺🇸.#VNL FACT: This is Micah’s 2nd VNL medal after winning 🥉 at the 2018 VNL. He started in all matches of the 2019 Finals & played a huge role in their victory against Brazil yesterday after being down 2-1.#VNLMen #BePartOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/neACIb2ldp — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) July 15, 2019

25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 were the scores as Russia is now back-to-back VNL champs.

Iolani graduate Kawika Shoji did not play in the match, and Micah Ma’a of Punahou came in off the bench as a serving sub in two sets.

Best Libero: #22 Erik Shoji 🇺🇸.#VNL FACT: Erik is USA’s #1 digger in the 2019 VNL. His setter brother Kawika is also on the team and this is their 2nd VNL medal together after winning bronze last year in Lille 🇫🇷.#VNLMen #BePartOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/VOWMbm8QXo — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) July 15, 2019

Following the match, both Christenson and Eric Shoji were named to the all-tournament team, selected as best setter and best libero respectively.