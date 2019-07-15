Christenson, Shoji honored despite Team USA’s loss to Russia in Volleyball Nations League Final

The championship match of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League took place in Chicago on Sunday, where the United States with a handful of Hawaii players on its roster lost to Russia in four sets.
Team USA had Kamehameha’s Micah Christenson and Punahou’s Eric Shoji in the starting lineup, and bounced back from falling in the opening set, but dropped the third and fourth sets to close the match.
25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 were the scores as Russia is now back-to-back VNL champs.
Iolani graduate Kawika Shoji did not play in the match, and Micah Ma’a of Punahou came in off the bench as a serving sub in two sets.
Following the match, both Christenson and Eric Shoji were named to the all-tournament team, selected as best setter and best libero respectively.