Chris Gerlufsen departs Hawaii men’s basketball program for San Francisco

University of Hawaii men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen has departed the team to take on a similar role at the University of San Francisco.

Gerlufsen, who joined the UH staff prior to the 2019-2020 season, was named the interim head coach of the team when Eran Ganot took a leave of absence due to medical issues.

Gerlufsen led the team to an 8-5 record during his time at the helm. He leaves UH-Manoa after two COVID-abbreviated seasons on Ganot’s staff.

The Rainbow Warriors are now in search of a full-time assistant men’s basketball coach.