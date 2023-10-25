On Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team will host San Jose State for its annual homecoming game.

Regardless of who the home team plays, homecoming games are set up yearly by schools as a weekend to honor alumni and past members of their respective programs

But when Saturday’s game between the Rainbow Warriors and Spartans kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the most prominent homecoming will involve someone not in a UH uniform.

Former Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, the preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, is in his second year with SJSU after transferring following the 2021 season.

Cordeiro starred in his lone season as a starter at Saint Louis in 2017, signing with UH that December. He played in just four games in 2018 while maintaining a redshirt, but electrified the Aloha Stadium crowd in his limited appearances, leading the ‘Bows to comeback wins over Wyoming and UNLV.

After splitting time with Cole McDonald in 2019, Cordeiro was Hawaii’s starter in 2020 and 2021 before electing to transfer, leading to a chain of events that led to Todd Graham’s resignation.