San Jose State senior quarterback and former University of Hawaii and Saint Louis standout Chevan Cordeiro was named the Mountain West Conference preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Cordeiro, who spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Hawaii, transferred to San Jose State following the 2021 season.

In his first year with the Spartans in 2022, Cordeiro threw for 3,250 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 60.8% of his passes. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 265 yards and nine additional touchdowns.

SJSU was picked to finish fifth in Wednesday’s Mountain West preseason poll. The Spartans begin their 2023 season at USC on Aug. 26 and will open conference play against Air Force on Sept. 22.