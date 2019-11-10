Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii to victory over San Jose State

The Rainbow Warrior football team took down San Jose State by a score 42-40 tonight at Aloha Stadium.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro got the start under center for the Warriors over Cole McDonald and spearheaded Hawaii to a come-from-behind victory, improving to 6-4 on the season.

UHFB coach Nick Rolovich calls the decision to start Chevan Cordeiro over Cole McDonald the toughest one of his head coaching career; a decision he made just last night. Hear from Rolovich and Cordeiro: pic.twitter.com/ecPYrdltPC — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) November 10, 2019

The former Saint Louis star completed 23-of-31 attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards and two scores.

Running back Miles Reed had a career-night rushing the ball, tallying 124 yards on 17 carries. He also scored a touchdown while finishing with over 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Next up for Hawaii is a date against UNLV next Saturday, November 16th in Las Vegas.