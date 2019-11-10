Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii to victory over San Jose State

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics

The Rainbow Warrior football team took down San Jose State by a score 42-40 tonight at Aloha Stadium.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro got the start under center for the Warriors over Cole McDonald and spearheaded Hawaii to a come-from-behind victory, improving to 6-4 on the season. 

The former Saint Louis star completed 23-of-31 attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards and two scores.

Running back Miles Reed had a career-night rushing the ball, tallying 124 yards on 17 carries. He also scored a touchdown while finishing with over 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Next up for Hawaii is a date against UNLV next Saturday, November 16th in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story