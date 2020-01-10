Chaz Galloway wows in debut for No. 1 Hawaii

Twenty players saw action in No. 1 Hawaii’s 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 win over Emmanuel on Thursday night. None of UH’s starters played beyond the first set, giving the Rainbow Warriors a chance to explore their immense depth.

Freshman outside hitter Chaz Galloway made his long-awaited college debut in the third set, and his impact was certainly felt throughout the rest of the game. Galloway registered six kills in seven swings, hitting .857 to go along with a block and a dig.

“It means a lot to me. It’s my first game out here so it was nice to come out here and play in front of all these fans and everything,” Galloway said afterwards. “It was everything I imagined. More than that. It was like incredible to play in front of this many people and the support, it was awesome.”

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 3-0 overall and will resume play in the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic on Friday night against Harvard. The ‘Bows went 2-0 with a pair of wins over Charleston last week, but Galloway was unable to play after getting his wisdom teeth removed back home in San Diego.

Galloway’s presence adds a boost to a Rainbow Warriors squad that finished second nationally last season. To coach Charlie Wade, it didn’t take long for Galloway to slide up the depth chart when he arrived in the fall.

“He was out because of the oral surgery. He’s got a lot of upside, there ain’t no doubt. When we were done in the fall, he was pressing for a starting spot,” Wade said. “He’s right there. He’s gonna be a high level player for sure.”

According to Wade, Galloway’s 45.5-inch vertical jump is the highest on the team. His jump touch of 11 feet, 9 inches was second on the team to Guilherme Voss, who touched 11-10.5. ‘Iolani graduate Cole Hogland was not far behind, touching 10-8.5. All three are freshman, speaking to how the program simply reloads nowadays instead of rebuilds.

Galloway could potentially serve as an heir apparent to current starting outside hitter and redshirt senior Colton Cowell.

The freshman gave UH fans a taste of what he could do in a college game for the first time on Thursday night. To Cowell, more can be expected from Galloway, and soon.

“I think fans can expect that he’s only going to continue to jump higher,” Cowell said. “He’s working really hard in the weight room. … He’s ready to roll and it’s only going to get better so UH fans can definitely look forward to some high-flying performances from him in the future.”