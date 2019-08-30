Chartrand-Penera scores on both sides of the ball as Kamehameha-Hawai’i runs away from Pahoa

Week five of the Hawaii High School football schedule got an early start on the Big Island, as Kamehameha-Hawaii defeated Pahoa 60-6 in Kea’au.

The Warriors, who improved to 3-and-2 on the season, scored all 60 points before halftime.

In the victory, Izayah Chartrand-Penera scored two touchdowns. The first came on offense, with a 10-yard scoring reception from quarterback Michael Perry, the second was on a 30-yard interception return.

The Daggers, who now fall to 0-2, have given up an average of 55 points per game in the program’s return to 11-man football.

