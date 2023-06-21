Los Angeles Chargers’ safety Alohi Gilman held a free youth football camp on Wednesday morning at his alma mater of Kahuku High School with less than a month remaining in his offseason.

Gilman, who started five games in his third professional season last year, is anticipated to start this year as a contending starter in the defensive backfield after recording 58 tackles with an interception and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.

The camp, which was conducted in collaboration with Ho’omana Lifestyle, took place on the Red Raiders football field. Over one hundred children ages 8 to 11 had the opportunity to share the field with the Chargers’ defender, learning the fundamentals of the game while embracing the mindset needed to chase their childhood dreams.

Speaking about the experience, Gilman said, “For me to come home to Kahuku and do this on my home turf, my alumni, means a lot because I was one of these kids once. Looking up to the greats before me, and being where I am now, it’s important for me to give back to the kids.”

'It's everything for me to give back to the kids because I was one of them before' – #Hawaii's Alohi Gilman of the #Chargers returns where it all began, hosting free youth football clinic at Kahuku High School https://t.co/qaIwTNNp6R #RR4L #NFLHawaii 🤙🏽@alohigilman @asaigilman pic.twitter.com/W0oUET3mJ8 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 22, 2023

He continued, “There are many aspects to this, but one personal saying of mine is ‘just be you.’ Be genuine, embrace who you are, and pursue your passions to the best of your abilities. My passion was football. When you control what you can and remember who you are, the rest takes care of itself.”

Gilman believes he’s in a good place in his career and is ready for a big step this year. He added, “I’m going to have a lot of fun doing it, and I hope the kids will too.”

The youth clinic was in association with a football summit held on Wednesday evening hosted by Alohi and his father, longtime coach Asai Gilman. The event aimed to provide high school student-athletes and coaches with the latest training and development strategies.

