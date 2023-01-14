The Los Angeles Chargers lost the third biggest lead in NFL playoff history on Saturday, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in the first round of the AFC Wild Card playoffs.

The Chargers led 27-0 in the second quarter before allowing the Jaguars to come back.

Also during the game, a pair of players with Hawaii ties in Kahuku alum Alohi Gilman and Farrington product Breiden Fehoko also made their playoff debuts for the Chargers, as Gilman finished with five tackles (two solo) and a pass deflection, while Fehoko had three tackles (two solo).

Gilman and Fehoko were the only two active players with Hawaii ties in the NFL playoffs, as Saint Louis alum and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out of the team’s game on Sunday due to concussion protocol.