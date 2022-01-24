Changes proposed on how UH coaches are hired and fired

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U-H has a new football coach in Timmy Chang. But the university is taking criticism over its handling of the hiring process. Some lawmakers are now looking to give the UH Board of Regents more say when it comes to hiring and firing coaches.

Finding a replacement for Todd Graham took an ugly turn Friday when June Jones turned down the job, saying he was offered only a two-year contract with conditions that he said no coach in their right mind would accept.

UH then held a press conference on Saturday questioning Jones’ integrity and his character. A few hours later, UH announced the hiring of Timmy Chang.

“These kinds of things are like five-year-olds in a sandbox,” said Jeff Portnoy, former UH Board of Regents member. “You just don’t expect it from professionals on both sides because all it does is continue to hurt the program.”

Sen. Donna Mercado Kim says she received emails and phone calls from fans who were upset.

“They felt that it was embarrassing,” she said. “They felt that the athletic director did things underhandedly and certainly they want answers.”

KHON2 reached out to the senator because she is proposing a bill that would ultimately give the Board of Regents the power to hire and fire coaches.

“It gives the opportunity for transparency,” said Kim. “It gives an opportunity for the public to weigh in. I know there is a lot of people that are upset about the way things were handled by the university.”

UH says no changes are needed.

“The fact of the matter is that David Matlin has done well in his seven-year tenure here at UH hiring 12 to 13 coaches, 14 coaches including Timmy Chang,” said Dan Miesenzahl, UH spokesman. “So I think it would be difficult for an athletic director to do their job if something like this was passed.”

UH says the Board of Regents already has some oversight on the athletic program. Kim says, as the chair of the Higher Education Committee, she needs to step in when complaints are made. UH says it’s best to move forward and support the new coach.

“No doubt these have been difficult times,” said Meisenzahl. “But quite frankly, they have nothing to do with Timmy Chang, and hopefully we can move forward and learn from what has transpired.”