The University of Hawaii football team’s 2023 season ended cathartically, with kicker Matthew Shipley booming a 51-yard field goal in the nick of time to defeat Colorado State 27-24 on senior night.

Timmy Chang’s squad went 5-8 in his second year at the helm, ending the year with a 3-1 run to enter the offseason on a positive note.

Less than a week later, Shipley announced he had submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal. As a four-year starter who showed flashes of consistency and range as a kicker, takers for Shipley were aplenty. Sources close to the situation indicated he had his pick among multiple Power 5 schools, particularly those in the SEC, long considered to be college football’s foremost conference.

Shipley committed to Arkansas over the weekend and signed on Wednesday, where he will have one year of immediate eligibility remaining despite not graduating from Hawaii.

On Nov. 29, Pete Nakos of On3 posted on X that UH starting quarterback Brayden Schager was going to enter the portal as well. Although the post was deleted, Schager eventually announced the news himself on Dec. 6, two weeks before National Signing Day. Schager took an official visit to BYU but remained unsigned on Wednesday.

Welcome to the post-COVID world of college football, where athletes are poached on a regular basis, enticed by the grandeur of playing on a bigger stage with six-figure promises.

The current state of college athletics was shaped by two key rules getting passed in the summer of 2021.

As of July 1, 2021, athletes are permitted to profit off name, image and likeness (NIL). Additionally, the NCAA allowed first-time transfers to play at their new schools immediately, starting with the 2021-2022 academic year. Prior to that, student-athletes without a waiver would have to sit out a year in academic residence, with an exception made for transfers who earned a degree from their previous school.

Another factor that has enabled more movement was the NCAA not counting a season that started in 2020 towards a given athlete’s eligibility, increasing the current pool of student-athletes. Those particular athletes will be phased out, but current college staples such as NIL and the transfer portal are here to stay.

Although the new rules have been in place for multiple years, the 2023 offseason has been yet another display of the dog-eat-dog world teams such as the Rainbow Warriors live in.

Chang is certainly in support of student-athletes earning money, something he wishes he was able to do as a record-setting quarterback for Hawaii from 2000 to 2004. At the same time, he remains anxious about the current landscape.

“I think it’s ruining college football. To watch these guys jump teams and jump ship, there was a pride in walking to a house and talking to parents, telling them what type of program you’re building,” Chang said on Wednesday. “And now, you’re telling a student-athlete how great your place is and what you’re gonna accomplish here, what’s happening is now you’re dealing with agents and anybody can be a street agent.

“Anybody can be a guy that contacts your guy in a social media direct message nowadays and try to sell him on going into the portal and all the opportunities they can make for them, and that’s not really the case. We sit at a roundtable in that room across the way and we make decisions that are best for the team and no matter what type of agent or person that you have that says that they can do this for you or do that for you, the one thing they can’t do is they can’t play the game for you. They can’t make decisions for me or my staff on what happens in their future.

“It’s the way things are going right now. I don’t see it being sustainable, because anybody can call your player and try to get him to jump in the portal and leave your team. Where does that leave your team? How does that fit into school and all the other things that we preach about being student-athletes and doing school and having the grades and other things when there’s a whole other world of money and things happening within your football programs across the country?”

Gone are the days where a Group of 5 team such as Hawaii can recruit on hope alone, but Chang is confident his staff’s approach can continue to bring in players of substance, as evidenced by their haul of 14 signees on Wednesday.

“We control what we can, and that’s the way that you gotta roll. You don’t control things that you can’t control. That’s how I look at them,” Chang said. “You gotta make sure your relationships are strong with these guys, you gotta make sure your culture’s strong, and you gotta make sure you believe in what you’re building. During a time like this, it’s a free-for-all. One thing we pride ourselves on is our “braddahhood” and our loyalty for each other and what we’re gonna do for the guy next to us.”