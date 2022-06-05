Chandler Cowell, the younger sister of University of Hawaii men’s volleyball legend Colton Cowell, is set to join the UH women’s volleyball program, where she will play for both the indoor and beach teams.

Like her brother, Chandler Cowell is a Maui native and graduate of King Kekaulike High School.

Chandler Cowell graduated from King Kekaulike in 2018 and spent the last four years and St. Mary’s College in California, where she excelled in both indoor and beach for the Gaels, most recently leading the indoor team in kills (219) while earned first-team All West Coast Conference honors in beach.

Because she redshirted the 2018 indoor season and the 2020 season not count against her eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cowell will have two seasons of eligibility for UH, starting this fall.

“I think this is exactly what was intended for me. I think this is exactly what I needed to finish out my collegiate eligibility,” she told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “I had that redshirt year my freshman year for indoor, and that COVID year gave me another, so now I have the potential to play two more indoor seasons which is a blessing in all honesty. I would do it all over again if I knew this is how it would end up because this makes it worth it. I always dreamt of playing for them.

“I went to the mainland and had an amazing experience, but now that I know I’m coming home, this feels full circle for me. This is exactly what I supposed to do and the exact way I was supposed to do it. It’s really hard to put into words. It doesn’t feel real. I toured the campus yesterday with the coaches and it was insane. It hit me finally. I was walking around Manoa campus and I was like, ‘This is my home for the next two years. This is it.'”