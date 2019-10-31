Chaminade’s Tyler Cartaino Named Street & Smith Preseason All-American

Chaminade University wing Tyler Cartaino (Newbury Park, Calif./Newbury Park) has been named to the Division II Preseason All-American honorable mention team by the Street & Smith’s College Basketball Yearbook.
The redshirt senior is coming off a fantastic 2018-19 season which he earned All-Pacific West Conference First Team honors after averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while leading the conference with a 59 percent shooting percentage.
Cartaino is one of two players from the PacWest on Street & Smith’s All-America Teams. Azusa Pacific forward Selom Mawugbe is on the second team.
Fans will get a look at the Silverswords on Wednesday, Oct. 30 when they face Division I University of Hawai’i in an exhibition game at the Stan Sheriff Center. It is the first meeting between the teams since November 2015.
Chaminade opens the regular season at the PacWest/GNAC Challenge in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, Nov. 9 against the University of Alaska.
Street & Smith’s Division II All-America Teams
First Team
Dalton Bolton, West Liberty
Josh Hawley, Tarleton State
Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State
Cam Martin, Missouri Southern State
Mark Matthews, Nova Southeastern
Second Team
Kevin Buckingham, SE Oklahoma
Chris Hansen, UC San Diego
Selom Mawugbe, Azusa Pacific
Drew Noble, Ashland
Ben Weyer, Bellarmine
Honorable Mention
DeQuan Abrom, Belmont Abbey; Elijah Bailey, New Haven; Tyree Boykin, Union; Daniel Carr, Queens; Tyler Cartaino, Chaminade; Jhonathan Dunn, Southern Nazarene; Jaden Faulkner, Millersville; Brett Hanson, Florida Southern; Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State; Avery Hudson, Davenport; Walt Kelser, Ferris State; DeVaughn Mallory, Jefferson; Malik Miller, Indiana (Pa.); Sam Orf, Alabama-Huntsville; JT Shumate, Walsh; Andrew Sischo, Daemen; Ryan Smith, East Stroudsburg; Aston Spears, St. Edwards; Brodric Thomas, Truman State
