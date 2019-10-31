Chaminade’s Tyler Cartaino Named Street & Smith Preseason All-American

The University of Hawai'i soccer team will close out its 2019 regular season schedule with a chance to capture a berth into the Big West Conference tournament with matches on the road at UC Davis and Long Beach State.

Match #16 Information: TEAMS: Hawai'i (5-7-3, 3-1-2), UC Davis (7-10-0, 2-5-0) WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 31st, 2019, 2:00 p.m. PT WHERE: Aggie Soccer Field TELEVISION: None VIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.tv LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com TICKETS: $9.00