Chaminade’s Saulala Earns Pac West Player of the Week honors, ’Swords Ranked 24th in AVCA Poll

Chaminade University middle blocker Lataisia Saulala (Morgan Hill, Calif./Oakwood) has been named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Week for matches played between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3.

The 6-2 junior helped the Silverswords complete a perfect 4-0 road trip to Northern California last week, helping them to improve to 15-3 on the year and 5-1 in the conference.

Saulala totaled 31 kills and eight blocks while hitting .558 during the week. She had nine kills in matches against Dominican and Holy Names with percentages of .643 and .750, respectively. Her efficiency moved her to second in the PacWest in hitting percentage at .341, trailing only teammate Kyra McCain’s (Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton) .344 in category.

Meanwhile the ’Swords remain No. 24 in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, also released on Monday. Chaminade received 157 points, 16 behind 23rd-ranked Minnesota Duluth. Metro State Denver, who the ’Swords defeated earlier in the year, remains No. 2 in the country.

The Silverswords open a five-match home stand with two crucial matches against Concordia University Irvine (8-3 overall, 3-1 PacWest) on Thursday and Biola (7-5, 3-1 PacWest) on Saturday. Fans are still not permitted to attend any athletic contests until restrictions are lifted.