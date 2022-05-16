Chaminade University women’s volleyball assistant coach Kolby Kanetake has been named a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 2022 class of Thirty Under 30 coaches.



The award is limited to just 30 coaches in the collegiate, high school and club ranks under different roles in volleyball such as head and assistant coaches and club director. Recipients must be age 30 or younger in 2021 to be considered.



Kanetake, 27, completed his second season as Chaminade assistant in 2021, helping the Silverswords win a school-record 27 matches and capture the program’s first Pacific West Conference championship since 1996. The ‘Swords also qualified for their fourth all-time postseason appearance and their second in the past three years.



Among Kanetake’s other collegiate assistant stops are at the University of San Francisco, the University of California-Berkeley and a student-assistant for men’s team at his alma mater, the University of Hawai’i-Manoa. He is the owner and club director of the Aloha State Volleyball Club.

To view a list of all recipients of the award, click here.