The Chaminade University women’s volleyball team is making history with an 11-0 start, the first in the program’s existence, and has achieved a 14th place ranking in the Division II coaches poll. This marks the school’s highest ranking since joining the Division II level 33 years ago.

“From day one. When we bring the returners and the newcomers together, we just try to share the history with them and we say, you know, a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into building this program to where we are today, and we have to give respect to all of those players that came in and that helped us have the opportunity to be where we are today,” said Chaminade Head Coach Kahala Cabalis Hoke.

The Silverswords have elevated their standards over recent seasons, winning back-to-back Pacific West Conference championships and making their first-ever NCAA tournament appearances. A blend of hard work and deep cultural understanding sets the tone for the program.

“We always talk about the history and they really bought into that and we add the Hawaiian culture in there and just how we need to Huli Ka Lima i Lalo which is turn our hands down and work for what we want,” Hoke added.

Senior outside hitter Greta Corti, originally from Italy, values the cultural aspects of the program. “Coming from Italy, I can really relate to having deep cultural roots, you know, and how much power that can give you. So I’m really grateful that I ended up in a program where, you know, we’re in Hawaii. There’s so much culture behind this, this place. And I’m really grateful that we can we can get that knowledge from the past and we can put it to work.”

For the second consecutive week, right-side hitter Ajack Malual was named the Pacific West Conference Volleyball Player of the Week, while the Silverswords were also named Team of the Week. Malual amassed 53 kills, 12 digs, seven service aces, and three blocks during the Cal Poly Pomona/Azusa Pacific Crossover tournament last weekend.

Chaminade is the first NCAA team, across all divisions, to reach 11 wins in 2023 and leads the PacWest in kills, attack percentage, assists, and service aces.

The Silverswords will begin defense of their PacWest title on Thursday against longtime rival Hawai’i Pacific University at The Shark Tank on the campus of Saint Francis School. The first serve to the match is set for 7 p.m.