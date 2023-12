The Chaminade University women’s volleyball team was swept out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, falling to Cal State Los Angeles 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 in an upset loss.

Despite being the top seed in the Division II West Region, the Silverswords fell to the Golden Eagles, ending their historic season at 30-4.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Offensively, the Silverswords were stifled with just 32 kills as a team with 24 attacking errors and nine errors from the service line.