The Chaminade women’s volleyball team is moving on in the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.

The eight seeded Silverswords knocked off the west region’s top seed, Alaska-Anchorage in five sets on Thursday in Bellingham, Washington.

25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 were the final numbers as the Pacific West Conference champions needed to take the final two sets to keep their season alive.

Senior setter, PacWest Player of the Year, Alexia Byrnes had 29 assists with 15 digs, while Sasha Colombo posted 20 kills.

The Silverswords now advance to face Cal Poly Pomona on Friday at 3:00pm HST. The match will be streamed via NCAA.com.

For a look at the complete NCAA D-II women’s volleyball bracket, click here.