Chaminade women’s volleyball remains 24th in latest AVCA Division II Top 25

For the fifth consecutive week, the Chaminade University women’s volleyball team remains in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday.

Despite splitting their two matches last week, the Silverswords (16-4) occupy the No. 24 spot for the fourth consecutive week, garnering 79 points. Alaska Anchorage, which Chaminade split its two matches with in August, enters the poll at the 23rd spot.

The ’Swords survived a five-set battle against Concordia University Irvine last Thursday then nearly pulled out a reverse sweep of Biola on Saturday, despite not having middle blocker Kyra McCain (Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton), who is fourth in the Pacific West Conference in attack percentage at .342.

Other past ’Swords’ opponents in this week’s rankings are MSU Denver at No. 2 and Western Washington at No. 20.

The Silverswords continue their home stand Wednesday against Holy Names followed by Dominican on Friday.