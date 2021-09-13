Chaminade women’s volleyball ranked in NCAA D-II Top 25 for first time since 2005

After a near 16-year absence, the Chaminade University women’s volleyball team made a return to the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, debuting at No. 21 in the latest poll released Monday.

The Silverswords, who were unranked but had enough votes to put them just outside the poll last week, received 200 points, are the only Pacific West Conference program in the top 25. Chaminade is 10-2 on the season after going a perfect 4-0 in the Hawai‘i Challenge over the weekend against quality West Region programs.

Monday marks the first appearance by the ’Swords in the AVCA poll since Sept. 19, 2005 when they were ranked 25th.

MSU Denver, a foe Chaminade defeated on Sept. 4, jumped up to No. 6 after beating previously No. 1-ranked Concordia-St. Paul over the weekend. Western Washington, a west region opponent who handed the ’Swords one of their two losses, is ranked 17th.

Chaminade opens PacWest action Friday when they resume their long-standing rivalry against in-city foe, Hawai‘i Pacific University. The Silverswords then host Hawai‘i Hilo at McCabe Gymnasium on Saturday in an early crucial conference matchup.