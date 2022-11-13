The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was selected to take part in the NCAA Division II Tournament’s West Regional during Sunday’s selection show.

The Silverswords are the No. 8 seed in the West and will take on top-seeded Alaska-Anchorage in the first round.

Despite being the No. 2 seed, Western Washington will host the West regional.

At 24-7 and 19-1 in PacWest play, the Silverswords clinched the conference title for the second year in a row earlier this month.