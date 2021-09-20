Chaminade women’s volleyball falls four spots to 25th in latest AVCA Division II coaches poll

After splitting matches to open Pacific West Conference play this past weekend, the Chaminade women’s volleyball team dropped four spots to 25th in the latest AVCA Division-II coaches poll released on Monday.

The Silverwords, who on Saturday saw their five-match winning streak halted in a 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23 loss to the University of Hawai’i Hilo at McCabe Gymnasium, dropping them to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the Pacific West Conference.

Chaminade beat Hawaii Pacific on Friday in four sets.

Silverwords were forced to play both matches without the team’s top two attackers, Brooklen Pe’a (Woods Cross, Utah/Youngstown State/Bountiful HS) and Greta Corti (Varese, Italy/University of San Francisco/Alessandro Manzoni Liceo HS), due to injuries suffered at last weekend’s Hawai’i Challenge proved too much to overcome. Pe’a was averaging a team-leading 3.21 kills per set and Corti 2.53 at the time of their injuries.

The Silverswords will get the next nine days off before embarking on their four-match Northern California road trip starting Sept. 27 at Academy of Art.