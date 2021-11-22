Chaminade women’s volleyball earns West Region three seed in NCAA Division II Tournament, will open against Central Washington

Pacific West Conference women’s volleyball champion Chaminade University is headed to San Bernardino, Calif.



The Silverswords are seeded No. 3 in the West Region and will face sixth-seeded Central Washington in the first round on Thursday, Dec. 2.



This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The ‘Swords defeated the Wildcats (16-8, 12-6 GNAC) in five sets on Sept. 5 at the Western Washington Invitational, surviving after being up two-sets-to-none.





The ‘Swords, who remained at No. 24 in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released earlier Monday, won their first PacWest title in 25 years with a 27-5 mark and 17-3 conference record. Their current eight-match winning streak is tied for fourth-longest in program history.



This is the fourth all-time postseason appearance for the Silverswords who also qualified for the regionals in 2002, ’04 and ’18. Incidentally, head coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke has been involved in all four; the first two as an all-PacWest outside hitter and the next two as coach.



Host Cal State San Bernardino is the top-ranked team in the West followed by Western Washington.



Times will announced at a later date.





West Regional (Dec. 2-4 San Bernardino, Calif.)

# 1. Cal State San Bernardino vs. #8 Alaska Anchorage

2. #2 Western Washington vs. #7 Simon Fraser

3. #3 CHAMINADE vs. #6 Central Washington

4. #4 Cal Poly Pomona vs. #5 Cal State Los Angeles